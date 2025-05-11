Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

The Switch 2 isn't just getting brand new games, but its online service will also be receiving a special update adding the GameCube library. While it's set to start with only a handful of games, Nintendo has already teased some others.

Still, we're sure there are many other requests - so Alex and Zion have now chimed in with 10 games Nintendo Life would like to eventually see show up on this classic Nintendo library. This includes both first and third-party games as well as some safe picks and dream releases.

So, here's the full list and you can get our thoughts about each one in the video above:

You can see the full list of games Nintendo as already confirmed for the Switch Online + Expansion service on Switch 2 in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. When this library goes live next month on 5th June 2025 it will start with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II.

