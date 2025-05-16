The Virtua Racing-like release New Star GP, which made its debut on the Switch eShop last March, has recently received a new update with some extra "performance improvement options".

According to a post on ResetEra, you can now unlock the frame rate in the game - apparently suggesting the developer behind the title could be getting "ready for Switch 2".

New Star Games: "Just letting you know that we've just updated the Switch version of New Star GP with some extra performance improvement options and bug fixes."

When we reviewed this game last year, we noted how the Switch version struggled to maintain stability and while it was still perfectly playable, it was "noticeably choppy at times".

This follows other games that will seemingly be getting a slight update in preparation for the Switch 2. Officially, Nintendo will be releasing both paid and free updates for its existing Switch games which also improve areas like performance and resolution.

The Switch 2 will also support backwards compatibility, although not every game will necessarily work on the new system.