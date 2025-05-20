If you've ever used multiple accounts on your Switch, the news feed is often bombarded with posts. This has been particularly noticeable if you have access to an account for a different region, resulting in the same post appearing for each location. With this in mind, it looks like Nintendo has made a slight refresh to the news feed section on Switch 2.

You'll now apparently be able to select the news feed you would like to see, so hopefully there'll no longer be multiple posts of the same news on your feed. Here's a quick glimpse courtesy of 'OatmealDome' on social media, where the system asks you which feed you would like to see.

[Switch 2] Each Nintendo Account now has a separate feed in the News app. On the Switch 1, news from all accounts were combined into one feed, which could make the app hard to navigate if you had accounts from different regions. (repost to fix image) — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-18T18:02:01.9646216Z

This isn't the only adjustment Nintendo will be making to the Switch 2 user interface and experience. Its also got plenty of other subtle updates and enhancements to improve the overall experience. This includes updates to its eShop, which has been improved to run more smoothly when displaying a large number of games.

Nintendo's system news feed isn't the only place to get official updates from Nintendo. The Japanese firm recently launched its new mobile app Nintendo Today! which shares exclusive updates about the Switch 2 and even upcoming projects like The Legend of Zelda movie.