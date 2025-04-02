As if today's Switch 2 Direct wasn't enough of an info dump, Nintendo has also published a series of Ask the Developer interviews, so we can get even more details on the upcoming console.

In Chapter 4 of the discussion with Kouichi Kawamoto, Takuhiro Dohta and Tetsuya Sasaki, the chat moves onto the sworded issue of the eShop — something we're all hoping will see a much-needed spruce up — and, specifically, the improvements that have been implemented on Switch 2.

"Thanks to the console's performance capabilities, Nintendo eShop on Switch 2 has been improved and runs smoothly even when displaying a large number of games," Dohta stated, "We believe the act of finding the game you want to play is itself part of the game console experience".

If you've spent any time on the eShop in recent years, we're sure you know just how frustrating the store's performance can be, with sluggish load times between searches and new pages. So, yes, we're pleased to hear that Switch 2 will be fine-tuning things in this area.

But it's not only technical elements that are seeing an improvement. The storefront will also get a 'For You' section, "which lets you quickly see screenshots and watch introduction videos for games," Kawamoto revealed. The hope with this new section is that you will be able to "easily find something interesting without having to search every nook and cranny of Nintendo eShop" — certainly sounds like a good improvement, assuming the algorithm is smart enough to realise what games we actually like.

The developer interview houses a short video of the 'For You' feature in action, where you can catch the following glimpse of the new eShop. It looks pretty similar, don't get us wrong, but those categories on the left are already a little cleaner to look at.

According to Sasaki, all of this is in aid of "improving the player's experience" on the storefront. The team apparently started by making the console attractive to as many players as possible, before shifting its focus to making everything nice to play.

Here's hoping that the improvements are enough to fix the eShop on Switch 2. Hey, it's not as if it can get any worse than it already is...