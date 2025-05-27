It was only a matter of time after US retailers reportedly started receiving Switch 2 units, but now some are sharing screenshots of the console in their home. However, there's a catch — the console is unable to play any Switch 1 games right now.

YouTube account a2dubai has shared a short unboxing video of the console (spotted by Wario64 on Bluesky), showing the console and Joy-Con-2 in the box. But in a reply to a comment on the Short, a2dubai says that Nintendo has "locked the Switch 2" saying it needs an update to function.

Someone else has reached out to Wario64 to say that you can turn on the console, and they’ve tried to play a Switch 1 games on there, but you get a message prompt saying "Please connect to the internet and update your system."





Another person shared with Wario64 that they have a Nintendo Switch 2 as well, and when they try to boot a Switch 1 game, a message prompts "Please connect to the internet and update your system."

No one appears to have copies of any Switch 2 games such as Mario Kart World yet, but for Switch 1 games, at least, you won't be able to play them until you apply the rumoured day-one patch.

That could be concerning, as that means you might need an internet connection to make sure the console's working. However, it's more likely that the console is essentially "locked" until a specific date and time.

The unboxing video in question

Of course, we won't know that until the console is actually in our hands, so for anyone that has somehow managed to get a console over a week early...it's nice decoration, at least?

Consoles and games started appearing in Target stores in North America yesterday, but the vast, vast majority of us won't be getting a chance to sit down with the console until 5th June.