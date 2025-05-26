Retailers in the US are reportedly starting to receive stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of the console's launch on 5th June 2025.

This is according to a new post on Reddit (thanks, Stealth40k) from user sadgepvc, who states that a Target branch they work at has received a total of 40 Switch 2 consoles; 20 standard editions, and 20 Mario Kart World bundles.

To counter those who claim that the boxes are not actually Switch 2 consoles, they followed up with another photo to confirm their authenticity.

The user notes that the Target store is "one of the smallest" in the area, and that other, larger branches will likely have more stock come launch day.

It's a clear indication that the wheels are in motion; stock is beginning to circulate amongst retailers, who will no doubt be scrambling to get their stores and staff in order so that they can be as prepared as possible for the avalanche that will come in just over 9 days' time.

It's exciting stuff! The downside, of course, is that leaks may well be possible in the coming days, so be alert folks.

Not long to go now.