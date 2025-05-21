Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary creator of Mario, Donkey Kong, Zelda, and Pikmin, recently sat down with IGN to talk about the new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, of which Super Nintendo World and its Donkey Kong Country expansion are a part.

Now, we all know Miyamoto is basically untouchable at this point, but for the purposes of the interview, even he was given a few guidelines to follow. Primarily, he was told not to talk about the Switch 2, since the purpose was to focus on the theme park.

When he was asked about the upcoming console, however, Shigsy just couldn't help himself...

So Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here. My family has a calendar on our fridge where we're crossing off the days until it's here. In your opinion, what's the most exciting thing about it? Miyamoto: So I’d love to, but I've been told by PR that this is not an interview about Nintendo Switch 2. Looking at the younger, next generation of players, I think one of the most exciting things about Nintendo Switch 2 is the ability to have the upgrade patches to original games that provide a more enhanced experience and then add on top of that new experiences. And so leaving the development environment as is, we're able to build these games and now that we have more powerful hardware, there's more power left over that can be used for other experiences. I think for example, it gives indie developers the ability to expand on the unique experiences that they've been able to provide with a smaller group. And so because of that, I think the fact that the mouse or voice chat is part of the Nintendo Switch 2 package is something that's very attractive and exciting. And obviously look forward to the new Donkey Kong game as well!

Oh Miyamoto-san... never change, sir. It's clear his enthusiasm got the better of him here, but it's nice to see that he's equally as excited about the Switch 2 as everybody else.

He also touched on why Donkey Kong had received such a drastic redesign, noting that Nintendo wanted the character to become more expressive.