It's hard to believe but the Switch 2 is out next week and naturally, excitement for Nintendo's new kart racer Mario Kart World is on the rise.
The famous Japanese video game outlet Famitsu has shared its latest "most wanted" games list based on reader votes and this new entry in the Mario Kart series is now in the top spot - surpassing Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake.
Multiple other first-party and third-party Switch 2 games have also entered Famitsu's top 30 "most wanted" reader list including titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Street Fighter 6.
Here's the full "most wanted" list for 7th May - 13th May (via Nintendo Everything):
1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 712 votes
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 610 votes
3. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y – 334 votes
4. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 325 votes
5. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 323 votes
6. [PS5] Pragmata – 304 votes
7. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 292 votes
8. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 170 votes
9. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 161 votes
10. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 159 votes
11. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 143 votes
12. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 122 votes
13. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 117 votes
14. [NSW] ToHeart – 111 votes
15. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 108 votes
16. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 106 votes
17. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 6 – 88 votes
18. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y – 87 votes
19. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 85 votes
20. [NSW] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots – 82 votes
21. [NS2] Street Fighter 6 – 80 votes
22. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 77 votes
23. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 76 votes
24. [NS2] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 74 votes
25. [NSW] Raidou Remastered – 71 votes
27. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove – 69 votes
28. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven Re – 66 votes
29. [NSW] Gradius Origins Collection – 64 votes
30. [NSW] Ushiro – 61 votes
30. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 87 votes
Noticeably games like Donkey Kong Bananza (arriving in July) and Kirby Air Riders (due out later this year) have both moved up the ladder in recent weeks. The Switch 2 version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A also features.
Keep in mind this is only a small sample of votes. According to updates in recent weeks, the Switch 2 is expected to have a strong launch, with pre-orders in some parts of the globe reportedly reaching "historic" levels at select retailers.