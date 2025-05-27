It's hard to believe but the Switch 2 is out next week and naturally, excitement for Nintendo's new kart racer Mario Kart World is on the rise.

The famous Japanese video game outlet Famitsu has shared its latest "most wanted" games list based on reader votes and this new entry in the Mario Kart series is now in the top spot - surpassing Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake.

Multiple other first-party and third-party Switch 2 games have also entered Famitsu's top 30 "most wanted" reader list including titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Street Fighter 6.

Here's the full "most wanted" list for 7th May - 13th May (via Nintendo Everything):

1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 712 votes

2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 610 votes

3. [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y – 334 votes

4. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 325 votes

5. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 323 votes

6. [PS5] Pragmata – 304 votes

7. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 292 votes

8. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 170 votes

9. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 161 votes

10. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 159 votes

11. [PS5] Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 143 votes

12. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 122 votes

13. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 117 votes

14. [NSW] ToHeart – 111 votes

15. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 108 votes

16. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 106 votes

17. [PS5] Grand Theft Auto 6 – 88 votes

18. [PS5] Super Robot Wars Y – 87 votes

19. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 85 votes

20. [NSW] Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots – 82 votes

21. [NS2] Street Fighter 6 – 80 votes

22. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – 77 votes

23. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 76 votes

24. [NS2] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 74 votes

25. [NSW] Raidou Remastered – 71 votes

27. [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove – 69 votes

28. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven Re – 66 votes

29. [NSW] Gradius Origins Collection – 64 votes

30. [NSW] Ushiro – 61 votes

Noticeably games like Donkey Kong Bananza (arriving in July) and Kirby Air Riders (due out later this year) have both moved up the ladder in recent weeks. The Switch 2 version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A also features.

Keep in mind this is only a small sample of votes. According to updates in recent weeks, the Switch 2 is expected to have a strong launch, with pre-orders in some parts of the globe reportedly reaching "historic" levels at select retailers.