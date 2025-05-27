Update [ ]:

As highlighted by Wario64 on Bluesky, it's confirmed that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be a Game-Key Card release for the Switch 2. This means that the physical cartridge will not contain significant data, and will instead require users to download the full game from the eShop.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch 2 US version) is key card confirmed, 17GB

A Collector's Edition will also be made available via the official Square Enix Store which offers up a number of physical goodies. It's likely, however, that the actual game itself will still be a Game-Key Card. This is priced at $149.99.

Original Story: To celebrate Dragon Quest Day, Square Enix and developer Artdink Corporation have announced that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will launch on 30th October, 2025.

Not only that, but as expected, a Switch 2 version has also been confirmed. Those who already have sava data available for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be entitled to bonus content, while those who pre-order the digital deluxe edition will also nab some sweet digital goodies too.





We're excited to announce that



Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows.



Let's check out what's up for grabs:

Save Data Bonus Players with existing save data for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake are entitled to the following bonus in-game items in both Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II. The marvelous makeover kit contains: - Dragon Quest I: One dog suit

- Dragon Quest II: One cat suit Pre-Order Bonus Anyone who pre-orders the digital version of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will receive a free trouble-free travel kit in the game. The trouble-free travel kit contains: - One pair of elevating shoes

- Three seeds of strength

- Three seeds of defence

- Three seeds of agility

- Three seeds of life

- Three seeds of magic

It's not known exactly how the Switch 2 version will improve overall performance, but we're guessing that the locked 30fps performance from Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be boosted to 60fps for Dragon Quest I & II.

Either way, we'll likely find out for sure in the coming weeks and months.