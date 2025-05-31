Well, here's a weird discovery – Monolith Soft's Wii U epic Xenoblade Chronicles X has popped up on a Microsoft PC webpage covering "enhanced games for Microsoft Edge game assist".

We've taken a look ourselves and can confirm it's featured. It's listed alongside PC releases like World of Warcraft and Half-Life 2. Here it is, along with the attached description:

"PC gamers frequently look up tips, guides, and other help while they play. For a selection of popular PC games, Microsoft Edge Game Assist makes this easier than ever by highlighting helpful resources whenever you open a new tab. Many popular PC games are already enhanced for Game Assist, with more on the way. Here are some of the games that are enhanced with tips and guides"

So, what exactly is going on here? Some Xenoblade fans have already shared their theories and are convinced it's an intern mistake, an AI blunder, or possibly both.

Monolith Soft is now 100% owned by Nintendo and it only recently released Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the Switch. Nintendo is also on the cusp of a new hardware generation, so there's plenty more to come from Monolith Soft in the future.

It's not the first time we've seen something like this on the Microsoft or Xbox storefront, with a few other odd listings and images appearing from time to time over the years.

Although it does seem unlikely Xbox will be getting any major Nintendo IP any time soon, Microsoft has committed to bringing some of its first-party titles to Nintendo's platforms and says it's looking forward to the Switch 2.

This week a rumour also popped up about the tech giant apparently "sidelining" plans for a first-party handheld device.