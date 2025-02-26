Xbox has shifted to a new strategy where it's now bringing more first-party IP to other platforms including Nintendo's devices.

We've already heard from Phil Spencer how the plan is to support the 'Switch 2' when it arrives, and now Xbox Game Studios' head Craig Duncan has elaborated on the company's "multiplatform" approach going forward.

Speaking during an 'Xbox Game Studios update', Duncan mentioned how "cool" it was to see the Switch 2 announcement and how he's always "curious and excited about what Nintendo do". On the subject of Xbox games coming to other platforms, he believes it's a win-win for gamers and his teams:

"I think it's good for gamers, it's good for our studios, our studios make amazing games and we want to give those games the chance to reach the broadest audience possible, so even I think back to when I had my studio head Sea of Thieves hat on, having Sea of Thieves reach multiple platforms, being able to remove barriers, so those players could play together... I just think it's good for gamers, it's good to have our games reach more places."

Xbox last year kicked off this new strategy with four games including Hi-Fi RUSH, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment and Grounded. In more recent times, it's also announced a number of new releases for PlayStation including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Age of Mythology: Retold and Forza Horizon 5.

Following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has done a deal to revive Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms.