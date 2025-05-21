Nintendo has released a new batch of Switch Online icons and the theme is focused on the 'Nintendo Classics' libraries available on Switch and coming soon to the Switch 2. Now, while it might not seem like a big deal, there's one icon that has got some fans very excited.

As you can see in the graphic below, in Wave 3 (featuring the Super Nintendo and recently announced GameCube library), there's a mouse...a Super Nintendo mouse. There's been mounting evidence about support for games including this feature being added to the service, and now Nintendo is just casually showing off the accessory as part of this library.

Admittedly, it's not the first time Nintendo has highlighted other devices and accessories from its extensive history as icons, but many fans are still hopeful.

"Mario Paint...actually gonna be a thing on this service," said one response on social media. Another Nintendo fan simply typed "Mario Paint confirmed" in all caps alongside an image of the game's box art, while many others were generally in disbelief Nintendo had acknowledged this particular accessory.

Of course, adding to this is the fact the Switch 2's Joy-Con 2 controllers now also have mouse capabilities - allowing you to play games with mouse-like controls. You can even swap on the fly in games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond from normal Joy-Con controls to Joy-Con mouse movement.

Mario Paint was originally released on the Super Nintendo in 1992 and although it appears to be the fan favourite mouse title, various other games on the same system also included support for this unique SNES accessory.