Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 has been accused of not being especially revolutionary, which is mostly fair. It’s more of an evolution of a concept that works rather than a vast departure, but that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of ideas. The big kahuna of new additions in my eyes is the mouse controls, allowing for a veritable feast of mouse-controlled goodness to potentially be developed.

But those of a slightly greater vintage may well be aware that this isn’t Nintendo’s first go at mouse-based controls (and not even the second if you consider the ill-fated Nintendo 64DD).

Go on, what’s the first thing you think of when you think of the SNES Mouse? If you didn’t say Mario Paint, I’d wager you didn’t say anything. It’s no surprise, really - the game that was bundled with and defined the peripheral is always going to get top billing.

SNES Mouse in grass
A SNES Mouse in its natural habitat — Image: Alex Olney / Nintendo Life

But the peripheral was far more widely supported than many expect. Researching the matter will bring up an awful lot of different information, and no one seems to know what the final number of supported games actually is. Now I’m not saying I have that final number, but in the interests of niche documentation, I’ve gone through all the information I could find online, and verified what games supported the SNES Mouse in some way. Even if that support is woefully implemented.

A lot of the games you’ll see below are exclusive to Japan, which given the preference for tactical top-down RPGs at the time, isn’t at all surprising. With that out of the way, here’s our 'complete' and verified list of SNES Mouse games:

  1. ACME Animation Factory
  2. Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Eye of the Beholder
  3. Alice no Paint Adventure
  4. Arkanoid: Doh It Again
  5. Asameshimae Nyanko
  6. Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon S Kondo wa Puzzle de Oshioikiyo!
  7. Brandish 2: Expert
  8. BreakThru!
  9. Cannon Fodder
  10. Dai3ji Super Robot Taisen
  11. Dai4ji Super Robot Taisen
  12. Dōkyūsei 2
  13. Doom
  14. Dragon Knight 4
  15. Dynamaite: The Las Vegas
  16. Farland Story 2
  17. Fun n Games
  18. Galaxy Robo
  19. Habu Meijin no Omoshiro Shōgi
  20. Hayazashi Nidan Morita Shōgi
  21. Hiōden: Mamono-tachi to no Chikai
  22. Honkaku Mahjong - Tetsuman II
  23. Honkaku Shōgi - Fūunji Ryūō
  24. Honkakuha Igo - Gosei
  25. J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: Volume 1
  26. Jurassic Park
  27. Kakinoki Shōgi
  28. King Arthur's World
  29. Kōtetsu No Kishi
  30. Kōtetsu No Kishi 2: Sabaku no Rommel Gundan
  31. Kōtetsu No Kishi 3: Gekitotsu Europe Sensen
  32. Lamborghini American Challenge
  33. Lemmings 2: The Tribes
  34. Lord Monarch
  35. Majin Tensei
  36. Mario's Super Picross
  37. Mario Paint
  38. Mario to Wario
  39. Mario's Early Years: Fun with Letters
  40. Mario's Early Years: Fun with Numbers
  41. Mario's Early Years: Preschool Fun
  42. Masters: Harukanaru Augusta 2
  43. Mega lo Mania
  44. Might and Magic III: Isles of Terra
  45. Motoko-chan no Wonder Kitchen
  46. Nobunaga's Ambition
  47. On the Ball
  48. Operation Thunderbolt
  49. Oryouri Pon!
  50. Pieces
  51. Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
  52. PowerMonger
  53. Revolution X
  54. Rin Kaihou Kudan no Igo Taidou
  55. Sangokushi Seishi: Tenbu Spirits
  56. Sgt. Saunder’s Combat!
  57. Shanghai - Banri no Choujou
  58. Shanghai III
  59. Shien's Revenge
  60. Shōgi Saikyō
  61. Shōgi Saikyō 2: Jissen Taikyoku Hen
  62. Sid Meier’s Civilization
  63. SimAnt: The Electronic Ant Colony
  64. Snoopy Concert
  65. Super Caesars Palace
  66. Super Castles
  67. Super Game Boy
  68. Super Noah's Ark 3D
  69. Super Pachi-Slot Mahjong
  70. Super Robot Taisen EX
  71. Super Solitaire
  72. T2: The Arcade Game
  73. Tactical Soccer
  74. Tin Star
  75. Tokimeki Memorial: Densetsu no Ki no shita de
  76. Troddlers
  77. Trump Island
  78. Utopia: The Creation of a Nation
  79. Vegas Stakes
  80. Wolfenstein 3D
  81. Wonder Project J: Kikai no Shounen Pino
  82. Zico Soccer

What’s interesting is that there are some strange omissions where you’d expect a sequel of a mouse-supported game to follow suit and let its players use the same control method, but don’t. The most glaring of these is Shanghai II: Dragon’s Eye, which has no mouse support at all from our testing, despite the first and third games in the series having it.

There were also some games that were never released that were touted as making use of the SNES Mouse. Kid Kirby, a DMA Design-developed Kirby game is probably the most notable example, but we also have three other instances, namely Sound Fantasy (Nintendo R&D1), Warrior of Rome III (Micronet), and Spellcraft: Aspects of Valor (Ascii).

Spellcraft is the only example where a playable beta has been discovered so far, and although very much unfinished, it does indeed support the SNES Mouse as fully as the original DOS game on which it was based.

SNES Mouse and controller akimbo
Believe it or not, some games actually required this for mouse control — Image: Alex Olney / Nintendo Life

So what’s the final number? Well, if you’re including the unreleased titles, you’re looking at a whopping 86 games, and 82 if you don’t. Considering the SNES is reported to have had 1,757 games released for it, that’s just under 5% of the entire system’s library. Crikey.

For comparison, the Switch’s IR camera has fewer than 20 documented titles that support it – less than 0.2% of the 12,464 games released for the console at the time of writing (thanks, Moby Games).

The Joy-Con 2 have one massive advantage over the SNES Mouse as well: their mouse control will be bundled in with every single console Nintendo sells, of this model at least, and the 16 games already confirmed to be supporting this control method shows that developers are already willing to embrace this immediately recognisable system.

Joy-Con 2 mouse control
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

It might not be the biggest innovation in Nintendo's storied history, but if the SNES could make a go of it with a standalone peripheral in the '90s, Switch 2's mouse control has every chance to become a mainstay in the new system's library.