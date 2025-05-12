Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 has been accused of not being especially revolutionary, which is mostly fair. It’s more of an evolution of a concept that works rather than a vast departure, but that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of ideas. The big kahuna of new additions in my eyes is the mouse controls, allowing for a veritable feast of mouse-controlled goodness to potentially be developed.

But those of a slightly greater vintage may well be aware that this isn’t Nintendo’s first go at mouse-based controls (and not even the second if you consider the ill-fated Nintendo 64DD).

Go on, what’s the first thing you think of when you think of the SNES Mouse? If you didn’t say Mario Paint, I’d wager you didn’t say anything. It’s no surprise, really - the game that was bundled with and defined the peripheral is always going to get top billing.

But the peripheral was far more widely supported than many expect. Researching the matter will bring up an awful lot of different information, and no one seems to know what the final number of supported games actually is. Now I’m not saying I have that final number, but in the interests of niche documentation, I’ve gone through all the information I could find online, and verified what games supported the SNES Mouse in some way. Even if that support is woefully implemented.

A lot of the games you’ll see below are exclusive to Japan, which given the preference for tactical top-down RPGs at the time, isn’t at all surprising. With that out of the way, here’s our 'complete' and verified list of SNES Mouse games:

ACME Animation Factory Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Eye of the Beholder Alice no Paint Adventure Arkanoid: Doh It Again Asameshimae Nyanko Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon S Kondo wa Puzzle de Oshioikiyo! Brandish 2: Expert BreakThru! Cannon Fodder Dai3ji Super Robot Taisen Dai4ji Super Robot Taisen Dōkyūsei 2 Doom Dragon Knight 4 Dynamaite: The Las Vegas Farland Story 2 Fun n Games Galaxy Robo Habu Meijin no Omoshiro Shōgi Hayazashi Nidan Morita Shōgi Hiōden: Mamono-tachi to no Chikai Honkaku Mahjong - Tetsuman II Honkaku Shōgi - Fūunji Ryūō Honkakuha Igo - Gosei J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: Volume 1 Jurassic Park Kakinoki Shōgi King Arthur's World Kōtetsu No Kishi Kōtetsu No Kishi 2: Sabaku no Rommel Gundan Kōtetsu No Kishi 3: Gekitotsu Europe Sensen Lamborghini American Challenge Lemmings 2: The Tribes Lord Monarch Majin Tensei Mario's Super Picross Mario Paint Mario to Wario Mario's Early Years: Fun with Letters Mario's Early Years: Fun with Numbers Mario's Early Years: Preschool Fun Masters: Harukanaru Augusta 2 Mega lo Mania Might and Magic III: Isles of Terra Motoko-chan no Wonder Kitchen Nobunaga's Ambition On the Ball Operation Thunderbolt Oryouri Pon! Pieces Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods PowerMonger Revolution X Rin Kaihou Kudan no Igo Taidou Sangokushi Seishi: Tenbu Spirits Sgt. Saunder’s Combat! Shanghai - Banri no Choujou Shanghai III Shien's Revenge Shōgi Saikyō Shōgi Saikyō 2: Jissen Taikyoku Hen Sid Meier’s Civilization SimAnt: The Electronic Ant Colony Snoopy Concert Super Caesars Palace Super Castles Super Game Boy Super Noah's Ark 3D Super Pachi-Slot Mahjong Super Robot Taisen EX Super Solitaire T2: The Arcade Game Tactical Soccer Tin Star Tokimeki Memorial: Densetsu no Ki no shita de Troddlers Trump Island Utopia: The Creation of a Nation Vegas Stakes Wolfenstein 3D Wonder Project J: Kikai no Shounen Pino Zico Soccer

What’s interesting is that there are some strange omissions where you’d expect a sequel of a mouse-supported game to follow suit and let its players use the same control method, but don’t. The most glaring of these is Shanghai II: Dragon’s Eye, which has no mouse support at all from our testing, despite the first and third games in the series having it.

There were also some games that were never released that were touted as making use of the SNES Mouse. Kid Kirby, a DMA Design-developed Kirby game is probably the most notable example, but we also have three other instances, namely Sound Fantasy (Nintendo R&D1), Warrior of Rome III (Micronet), and Spellcraft: Aspects of Valor (Ascii).

Spellcraft is the only example where a playable beta has been discovered so far, and although very much unfinished, it does indeed support the SNES Mouse as fully as the original DOS game on which it was based.

So what’s the final number? Well, if you’re including the unreleased titles, you’re looking at a whopping 86 games, and 82 if you don’t. Considering the SNES is reported to have had 1,757 games released for it, that’s just under 5% of the entire system’s library. Crikey.

For comparison, the Switch’s IR camera has fewer than 20 documented titles that support it – less than 0.2% of the 12,464 games released for the console at the time of writing (thanks, Moby Games).

The Joy-Con 2 have one massive advantage over the SNES Mouse as well: their mouse control will be bundled in with every single console Nintendo sells, of this model at least, and the 16 games already confirmed to be supporting this control method shows that developers are already willing to embrace this immediately recognisable system.

It might not be the biggest innovation in Nintendo's storied history, but if the SNES could make a go of it with a standalone peripheral in the '90s, Switch 2's mouse control has every chance to become a mainstay in the new system's library.