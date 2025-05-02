The latest Switch update brought with it a couple of pretty substantial new features in the form of Virtual Game Cards and GameShare as Nintendo looks to prepare for the upcoming Switch 2.

In addition to this (and, apparently, a few nasty error messages), the Switch eShop has also received a slight makeover, changing the once-iconic orange setup to a bright red; presumably to just align it with the general Nintendo and/or Switch branding a bit more.

Some folks, as highlighted by IGN, have taken to social media to bid farewell to the orange eShop, with user @BoTalksGames stating "RIP orange eShop. Lasted from 2011 to 2025 across 3DS, Wii U and Switch".

RIP orange eShop. Lasted from 2011 to 2025 across 3DS, Wii U and Switch 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Gv9bBUKJ2H April 30, 2025

In our opinion, the red is perhaps a little bit harsher on the eyes at first glance, but then we're also of the mind that the white text stands out a bit better now. We did like that orange though, we must admit.

So, we'd like to put it to you now, dear reader. Do you prefer the new red look, or are you longing for the days of the orange eShop? Let us know by voting in the below poll.

Orange or red – make your choice.