As you'll no doubt be aware by now, a new system update has been applied to the Nintendo Switch that essentially gets a few things in order before the upcoming launch of the Switch 2.

One thing that might have flown under your radar is that redownloading titles directly from the eShop is now no longer possible. Heading into the relevant section via the eShop account information page now merely directs you to the Virtual Game Card app via the Home Menu.

To be honest, this seems like a more elegant solution to redownloading your games. If you head into the Virtual Game Card app and sort your titles by A-Z, you get a nice overview of everything you own, regardless of whether or not it's currently downloaded on your console.

Games you've downloaded will show a little teal-coloured icon in the bottom right corner of the key art (observe the below example with Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony), while games not currently downloaded will simply be greyed out.

[image]

Naturally, if you've got multiple profiles tied to regional eShops (i.e, Europe, North America, Japan, etc.), then you'll need to access the relevant user when opening the Virtual Game Card app to see the relevant software.