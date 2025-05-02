Nintendo released a new firmware update for the Switch 2 earlier this week and while it's been exciting to unpack all the new features and surprises, it seems it hasn't gone as planned for everyone.

Some Switch users are reporting problems with their systems after performing the Version 20.0.0 update. It results in "Error Code: 2206-1015" on boot up and stops the device from working. Nintendo has now officially acknowledged this error code via its Japanese customer support page on social media.

It's currently investigating the error and will provide more information at a later date. Here's a translation of its official notice:

Nintendo: "We are currently receiving inquiries from some customers about the occurrence of "Error Code: 2206-1015" after updating to Nintendo Switch system version 20.0.0. We are currently investigating how to deal with this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience, and ask that you wait for further information."

Some users have suggested on the Nintendo Switch Help subreddit to enter safe mode and trying to reset the system, but this is all at your own risk if you choose to follow any of these suggestions or recommendations.

If there are any serious issues tied to the latest system update, Nintendo will likely resolve this problem with a patch in the immediate future. So if you want to play it safe, it might be best to hold out for an official update from Nintendo.