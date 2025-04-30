Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

In addition to the overall firmware update for the Switch, Nintendo has provided an update to the (now red) Switch eShop that is very welcome in one way, and perhaps not so welcome in another.

To put it simply, changes applied to the 'Charts' and 'Current Offers' pages now seems to put less focus on the so-called 'eSlop' and more on genuinely decent games more deserving of your attention.

As detailed by GVG's Jon Cartwright in the above video, the update changes the charts section to show games with the 'highest sales for the past three days'. Before the update, the page showed the titles with the 'most downloads for the past two weeks'.

So essentially, games that previously dominated the charts thanks to absurd discounts (looking at you, AAA Clock) are now nowhere to be found. Instead, it's the big-hitters that make up the majority of the top 30 games.

This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but then it also means that cheaper indie titles don't show up either. We've got Stardew Valley showing at the time of writing, but otherwise, it's the big-budget, full-priced games that make up the Charts section.

Elsewhere, the 'Current Offers' page now seems to pull more of its information from the overall charts, showcasing more recognisable titles at the top before gradually bringing in the sludge as you scroll further down. It's decent, and it took us a little while before we stumbled across something that we'd deem to be an 'eSlop' game.

It's a good change, then, but not necessarily the perfect solution that we were perhaps hoping for. It's nice that some of the rubbish is now hidden from view, but at the same time, discoverability for the smaller indie games is still a major issue.