Nintendo has announced that it is opening its fourth store in Japan by the end of 2025 in Fukuoka.

Further details are scarce at the moment, but Nintendo says the store will be located in JR Hakata City (Amu Plaza), a large shopping mall consisting of clothing stores, furnishing retailers, restaurants, and more.

Fukuoka is the sixth-largest city in Japan and the capital of the Fukuoka prefecture. It's located within the Kyushu island of Japan, meaning it's significantly separate from the main industry island of Honshu, home to Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Nagoya, and Hiroshima.

The upcoming Nintendo Fukuoka store will join existing branches in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, the latter of which opened in October 2023. Meanwhile, joining Nintendo New York in America is the new San Francisco branch, which recently opened on 15th May 2025.

Nintendo of America President and COO Doug Bowser led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the store offers customers the opportunity to customise their Switch Joy-Con colours. Miniature replicas of the store's character statues are also available.