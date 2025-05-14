Nintendo is opening its new San Francisco store in the US this week on 15th May and if you do plan on taking the trip there, you'll able to pick up one of five minature "sculpture replicas" based on the same statues in Nintendo's stores.

This includes Mario, Link, Pikmin, Isabelle and the Nooklings from Animal Crossing and one of the Inklings from Splatoon. Here's a look at each one, courtesy of the Nintendo Store's official social channels.





T-minus 2 days until the grand opening! Bring a piece of Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO home with you when you purchase these sculpture replicas in store.T-minus 2 days until the grand opening! pic.twitter.com/EmM6xLDAP2 May 13, 2025

There's no mention of a price just yet, but previous listings in Japan sold them for 7,150 yen each (about $65 / £46). Nintendo Tokyo also offered a special package featuring four of them.

As you might have guessed, there have already been some requests for these statues to be added to the My Nintendo Store and stocked at the New York Nintendo Store. If they do end up appearing anywhere else locally, we'll be sure to let you know.