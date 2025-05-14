It might be incredibly late in the Switch's life to be doing this, but Nintendo will allow fans who visit its new store in San Francisco to fully customise the colour of their brand-new Switch OLED.

This includes the Joy-Con colours and also the Joy-Con wrist straps. Of course, you are bit more limited when it comes to the dock choices. IGN has shared a quick look at this process, and once you're done, Nintendo's staff members at the store will put together your design and box it up on the same day.

While this offer isn't available everywhere, there are other parts of the world where this level of customisation is available. This includes Nintendo's Japanese website where fans are also able to pick and choose the Joy-Con colours and straps they want. If you are wanting a similar experience but don't have access to something like this nearby, the beauty of the Switch is you can buy all these parts separately and mix and match them as much as you like.

Nintendo will be offering just one version of the Switch 2, the system dock and the Joy-Con 2 controller - so there's nothing like this level of customisation (at least yet). If we hear anything though, we'll let you know. In some related news, Nintendo's San Francisco store will also be offering mini sculpture replicas. You can find out more in our previous story.