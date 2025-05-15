It's not every day Nintendo opens a new store to the public, but this week happens to be one of those very special occasions.

In case you somehow missed this news, Nintendo San Francisco opens its doors this week and the US branch has been teasing all things related to it - including special merch as well as some photos. Select individuals have also been able to visit the store ahead of it opening its doors to the general public.

Here's a quick round up of some of the footage from the official Nintendo social media account as well as screenshots from its website - showing off a sneak peek of parts of the store:

If you are planning on making the trip to the San Francisco store, be on the lookout for the special sculpture replicas of Nintendo's real-life statues. The store will also offer a service which allows you to customise your Switch and Joy-Con bundle.

In some related news, this opening also happens to line up with the 20th anniversary of the Nintendo New York store. Nintendo shared a quick "now and then" comparison, showing off Nintendo World back in the day: