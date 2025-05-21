New job adverts archived by Reddit users (thanks, VGC) indicate that Ubisoft is pushing ahead with its plans to revive the Rayman brand, with its Milan studio seeking staff for a new 'AAA' title.

Ubisoft had previously stated that it was in an "exploration phase" with the Rayman series, and confirmed that series veteran Michel Ancel was consulting on the project.

The first job advert stated the following:

"Ubisoft Milan is seeking a talented 3D Gameplay Animator to be involved in the production of a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand.

"You will be responsible for ensuring the quality and content of gameplay animation assets align with the game's vision."

The second simply said "Ubisoft Milan is looking for a Senior Game Designer who will work on the Rayman brand".

The most recent core entry in the series, Rayman Legends, was developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, which was previously said to be working with Ubisoft Milan on the exploration phase of the series. Meanwhile, the Milan studio recently worked on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Switch, but its co-director, Davide Soliani, left after its release to form a new studio.