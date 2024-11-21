Davide Soliani, the director of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, recently revealed his new indie studio, Day 4 Night.

Focused on delivering "deeply heartfelt and original games that innovate in storytelling and design", its a bold new venture for the creator who had previously spent 25 years with Ubisoft. It's a good job that he's bringing some serious talent on board, then, with his latest announcement confirming that legendary composer Grant Kirkhope will not only be the team's composer, but a 'full-fledged member'.



"At D4n, we’re incredibly honored to announce that Grant will not only be our official composer but also a full-fledged member of our team. I tried to convince my partners that it was a bad idea, but they wouldn’t listen. There’s no way out now. (Welcome, my friend)"

Kirkhope collaborated with Soliani on the aforementioned Mario & Rabbids games, but is perhaps best known for his contributions with developer Rare to iconic Nintendo-related titles such as GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong 64, and Star Fox Adventures.

Soliani announced his new studio last month, confiming that Christian Cantamessa, lead designer for Red Dead Redemption, had also joined as co-director for the studio's first title.