Mario Kart 7
Nintendo Music has rolled out another update this week and it adds the Mario Kart 7 album dating back to the 3DS generation.

All up, this soundtrack includes a total of 66 songs with a runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes. You'll be able to relive races like Toad Circuit, Shy Guy Bazaar, Daisy Hills, battle courses, and even the Mario Kart Channel music.

Here's the full list of tracks included in this latest update:

  1. Mario Kart 7 (HOME Menu)
  2. Mario Kart 7 Title Screen
  3. Toad Cricuit
  4. Daisy Hills
  5. Cheep Cheep Lagoon
  6. Shy Guy Bazaar
  7. Wuhu Loop
  8. Mario Circuit
  9. Music Park
  10. Rock Rock Mountain
  11. Piranha Plant Slide
  12. Piranha Plant Slide (Underwater)
  13. Wario Shipyard
  14. Wario Shipyard (Underwater)
  15. Neo Bowser City
  16. Maku Wuhu
  17. DK Jungle
  18. Rosalina's Ice World
  19. Bowser's Castle
  20. Rainbow Road
  21. Rainbow Road (Lunar Surface)
  22. Rainbow Road (Final Lap)
  23. N64 Luigi Raceway
  24. GBA Bowser Castle 1
  25. Wii Mushroom Gorge
  26. DS Luigi's Mansion
  27. N64 Koopa Beach
  28. SNES Mario Circuit 2
  29. Wii Coconut Mall
  30. DS Waluigi Pinball
  31. N64 Kalamari Desert
  32. DS DK Pass
  33. GCN Daisy Cruiser
  34. Wii Maple Treeway
  35. Wii Koopa Cape
  36. Wii Koopa Cape (Underwater)
  37. GCN Dino Jungle
  38. DS Airship Fortress
  39. SNES Rainbow Road
  40. GBA Battle Course 1
  41. N64 Big Donut
  42. DS Palm Shore
  43. Honeybee Hive
  44. Sherbet Rink
  45. Wuhu Town
  46. Selection Screen
  47. Selection Screen (Wireless)
  48. Selection Screen (Online)
  49. Spectating
  50. Mario Kart Channel
  51. Course Intro Fanfare
  52. Starting Grid (Grand Prix)
  53. Starting Grid (Time Trials)
  54. Starting Grid (Battle)
  55. Super Star
  56. Final Lap!
  57. Finish (1st Place)
  58. Finish (2nd - 4th Place)
  59. Finish (5th - 8th Place)
  60. Results Screen A
  61. Results Screen B
  62. Victory Lap
  63. Trophy Theme A
  64. Trophy Theme B
  65. Trophy Theme C
  66. Staff Credits
This latest soundtrack follows the Fire Emblem Engage soundtrack joining the Nintendo Music app last week. You can see the full tracklist for this album in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.

Just remember you'll also need an active Switch Online subscription to listen to the music on the Nintendo Music app.

Will you be revisiting this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app? Let us know in the comments.