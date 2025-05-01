Nintendo Music has rolled out another update this week and it adds the Mario Kart 7 album dating back to the 3DS generation.

All up, this soundtrack includes a total of 66 songs with a runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes. You'll be able to relive races like Toad Circuit, Shy Guy Bazaar, Daisy Hills, battle courses, and even the Mario Kart Channel music.

Here's the full list of tracks included in this latest update:

Mario Kart 7 (HOME Menu) Mario Kart 7 Title Screen Toad Cricuit Daisy Hills Cheep Cheep Lagoon Shy Guy Bazaar Wuhu Loop Mario Circuit Music Park Rock Rock Mountain Piranha Plant Slide Piranha Plant Slide (Underwater) Wario Shipyard Wario Shipyard (Underwater) Neo Bowser City Maku Wuhu DK Jungle Rosalina's Ice World Bowser's Castle Rainbow Road Rainbow Road (Lunar Surface) Rainbow Road (Final Lap) N64 Luigi Raceway GBA Bowser Castle 1 Wii Mushroom Gorge DS Luigi's Mansion N64 Koopa Beach SNES Mario Circuit 2 Wii Coconut Mall DS Waluigi Pinball N64 Kalamari Desert DS DK Pass GCN Daisy Cruiser Wii Maple Treeway Wii Koopa Cape Wii Koopa Cape (Underwater) GCN Dino Jungle DS Airship Fortress SNES Rainbow Road GBA Battle Course 1 N64 Big Donut DS Palm Shore Honeybee Hive Sherbet Rink Wuhu Town Selection Screen Selection Screen (Wireless) Selection Screen (Online) Spectating Mario Kart Channel Course Intro Fanfare Starting Grid (Grand Prix) Starting Grid (Time Trials) Starting Grid (Battle) Super Star Final Lap! Finish (1st Place) Finish (2nd - 4th Place) Finish (5th - 8th Place) Results Screen A Results Screen B Victory Lap Trophy Theme A Trophy Theme B Trophy Theme C Staff Credits

This latest soundtrack follows the Fire Emblem Engage soundtrack joining the Nintendo Music app last week. You can see the full tracklist for this album in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.

Just remember you'll also need an active Switch Online subscription to listen to the music on the Nintendo Music app.