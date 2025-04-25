Aside from the usual track additions, Nintendo occasionally performs Nintendo Music updates to tweak the content that's there, rather than adding anything new. One such patch has been applied today, focusing on letting us all play tunes for longer.

As brought to our attention on BlueSky by OatmealDome, the music app has today added its 'Extended Playback' feature to a bunch of tracks, increasing the number of tunes that you can play for up to an hour.

The feature has been around since the app launched last October, but it's nice to see select tunes from the likes of Pikmin 4, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Donkey Kong Country 2 get treated to the bonus runtimes. Nintendo notes that the extensions may not be available in the app right away, but they should be popping up before you know it.

Alongside these Extended Playback newbies, the update also corrects the feature on a handful of tracks from Mario Wonder, Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime — because nobody wants their 60-minute 'Meta Ridley Battle' listening sesh not working as it should.

The full list of tracks affected by the new update can be found in the 'Notice' tab on the Nintendo Music app, though we have also written them out for you to check out below (what can we say, we're kind sometimes):

New Extended Playback Support

Pikmin 4 (1 track)

Cave Exploration (Toy Box)



Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2 tracks)

5:00 AM - Snowy

6:00 PM - Snowy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (28 tracks)

Battle (Shrine) - Original Soundtrack Ver.

Overworld (Day)

Overworld (Battle) - Original Soundtrack Ver.

Galloping (Day)

Stone Talus Battle

Kakariko Village

Hateno Village

Overworld (Night)

Galloping (Night)

Hinox Battle

Zora's Domain

Exploring Divine Beast Vah Ruta

Lave Landscape

Goron City

Battle with Divine Beast Vah Rudania

Exploring Divine Beast Vah Rudania

Rito Village

Exploring Diving Beats Vah Medoh

Rito Village (Kass and the Five Sisters Ver.)

Gerudo Town

Proud Master Kohga

Exploring Diving Beast Vah Naboris

Molduga Battle

Korok Forest

Lurelin Village

Guardian Battle

Battle with Dark Beast Ganon

The Final Trial

Metroid Prime (2 tracks)

Flaahgra Battle

Metroid Prime Battle

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest (1 track)

Stickerbush Symphony (Bramble Blast)

Corrected Extended Playback Feature

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (1 track)

Pumpkin Party

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (4 tracks)

The Stables

Overworld (Freezing)

Challenging the Champ

Tree and Sword: Words of Praise

Metroid Prime (1 track)