Well, after a minor confirmation from Nintendo itself recently, the Fire Emblem Engage OST has been added to Nintendo Music's growing library.
It's a bit of a ruddy big one too. We've got a total of 182 tracks here with a runtime of 7 hours and 24 minutes. Crikey! Needless to say, if you're a fan of Fire Emblem Engage, then you've got a lot to dig into here.
Speaking of which, let's check out the full track list...
Fire Emblem Engage OST - Track List
1. Emblem Engage!
2. Emblem Engage! (English)
3. Engage...
4. Fire Emblem Theme
5. The Dragon's Dream
6. Weary Confrontation
7. Weary Confrontation (Gloom)
8. Garden of Light
9. Faraway Holy Land
10. Faraway Holy Land (Flare)
11. Corrupted
12. Shine On, Emblem of Beginnings
13. Engage
14. History of Elyos
15. Holy Land of Lythos
16. The Twelve Stars
17. Trial of Emblems
18. Trial of Emblems (Shine On)
19. Mother and Child Reunited
20. Provide for Us, Emblem of the Holy War
21. Trial of the Holy War
22. Trial of the Holy War (Provide for Us)
23. A Goddess and Her Puppets
24. Memories from Red Days
25. Faraway, Eternal Holy Land
26. Faraway, Eternal Holy Land (Flare)
27. Surprise Attack
28. Pinky Promise
29. Good Morning, Divine One
30. Emblems at the Dinner Table
31. Bloom in the Breeze
32. Bloom in the Breeze (Blossom)
33. Firene, Kingdom of Abundance
34. The Bountiful Prince
35. Crisis
36. Care for Us, Emblem of Echoes
37. Trial of Echoes
38. Trial of Echoes (Care for Us)
39. A Beacon of Light Awakens
40. Preparations
41. Spreader of Chaos
42. Spreader of Chaos (Frenzy)
43. Silver-White heart
44. On Day Patrol, Divine One?
45. Friendly Chat
46. Your Journey
47. Scheming
48. Full Bloom in the Breeze
49. Full Bloom in the Breeze (Blossom)
50. A Fight for Peace
51. Enjoy the Evening, Divine One
52. Hiya Papaya!
53. Heal Us, Emblem of Dawn
54. Trial of Dawn
55. Trial of Dawn (Heal Us)
56. Another Day of Training?
57. A Tea Party in Firene
58. Royal Confidence
59. Royal Confidence (Might)
60. Standoff
61. Looming Battle
62. Brodia, Kingdom of Might
63. The Warrior Prince
64. Mighty Governance
65. Rise Up, Emblem of Binding
66. Trial of Binding
67. Trial of Binding (Rise Up)
68. Free Us, Emblem of Genealogy
69. Trial of Genealogy
70. Trial of Genealogy (Free Us)
71. A Warrior's Pride
72. Late-Night Stroll, Divine One?
73. Sentimental Moment
74. Tranquility
75. Clash
76. Unshaken Royal Confidence
77. Unshaken Royal Confidence (Might)
78. Weapons Unleashed
79. Weapons Unleashed (Struggle)
80. Keeper of History
81. Keeper of History (Frenzy)
82. Brodians are Robust Fishers!
83. Good Company in Brodia
84. Tear Streaked (Ice)
85. Elusia, Kingdom of Knowledge
86. A Comtemplative Princess
87. Slithering Cold
88. Enforcer of Knowledge
89. Enforcer of Knowledge (Frenzy)
90. Final Farewell
91. Tragedy
92. Stalward Preparations
93. Fell Dragon Sombron
94. Black-Silver Devastation
95. Chilling Rain
96. Broken Bonds
97. A Pact for Piety
98. Sweep Across, Emblem of Blazing
99. Trial of Blazing
100. Trial of Blazing (Sweep Across)
101. Reignite Us, Emblem of Awakening
102. Trial of Awakening
103. Trial of Awakening (Reignite Us)
104. Dark Shadows
105. A Dragon Who Saves the World
106. Illumination
107. Try Your Hand at Wyvern Riding?
108. Dinner in Elusia
109. Bright Sandstorm
110. Bright Sandstorm (Fiery)
111. Desert Rose
112. Solm, Queendom of Freedom
113. The Free Princess
114. Fight On, Emblem of Radiance
115. Trial of Radiance
116. Trial of Radiance (Fight On)
117. The Sentinels
118. Bright, Bold Sandstorm
119. Bright, Bold Sandstorm (Fiery)
120. Tenacity of Freedom
121. The Fell Dragon's Hounds
122. The Four Hounds
123. The Four Hounds (Frenzy)
124. Teach Us, Emblem of the Academy
125. Trial of the Academy
126. Trial of the Academy (Teach Us)
127. An Everyday Sort of Day
128. Bare Your Fangs, Emblem of Fates
129. Trial of Fates
130. Trial of Fates (Bare Your Fangs)
131. Conferring
132. Restore Calm, Emblem of the Sacred
133. Trial of the Sacred
134. Trial of the Sacred (Restore Calm)
135. Camping in Solm
136. Determined Journey
137. Determined Journey (Flare)
138. Advancing Sounds of Despair
139. The Bell Tolls
140. Falling Wings
141. Falling Petals
142. Dark Gray Feelings
143. Death of the Divine Dragon
144. The Sixth Land
145. Burned Earth of Gradion
146. The Emblems' Miracle
147. Trial of the Pact
148. Trial of the Pact (Connect Us)
149. Dreaming of Family
150. Two Encounters
151. Defective
152. Defective (Frenzy)
153. Hallway of Darkness
154. A Thousand Years Alone
155. Distorted Flash of Light
156. Goddess in Shadow
157. Goddess in Shadow (Frenzy)
158. Thank You... Mother
159. When Life Returns
160. Extinguished Light
161. Last Engage (Prayer-Incantation)
162. Their Journeys
163. Heartfelt Farewell
164. Caring
165. Heed Our Summons
166. Trial of Heroes
167. Trial of Heroes (Heed Our Summons)
168. Dragon's Journey
169. Two Dragons' Hope
170. Salvation and Loss
171. Salvation and Loss (Rebellion)
172. Inconstant One
173. Inconstant One (Frenzy)
174. Recollections
175. Unfulfilled Dreams
176. Awakening from a Brief Slumber
177. Mirrored Engage
178. Fire Emblem Theme (The Fire Emblem)
179. The Journey is Finally...
180. The Journey is Finally Done
181. Fiery Bonds
182. Fiery Bonds (English)
Remember, to listen to this sountrack and everything else included on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online.