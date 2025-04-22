Well, after a minor confirmation from Nintendo itself recently, the Fire Emblem Engage OST has been added to Nintendo Music's growing library.

It's a bit of a ruddy big one too. We've got a total of 182 tracks here with a runtime of 7 hours and 24 minutes. Crikey! Needless to say, if you're a fan of Fire Emblem Engage, then you've got a lot to dig into here.

Speaking of which, let's check out the full track list...

Fire Emblem Engage OST - Track List

1. Emblem Engage!

2. Emblem Engage! (English)

3. Engage...

4. Fire Emblem Theme

5. The Dragon's Dream

6. Weary Confrontation

7. Weary Confrontation (Gloom)

8. Garden of Light

9. Faraway Holy Land

10. Faraway Holy Land (Flare)

11. Corrupted

12. Shine On, Emblem of Beginnings

13. Engage

14. History of Elyos

15. Holy Land of Lythos

16. The Twelve Stars

17. Trial of Emblems

18. Trial of Emblems (Shine On)

19. Mother and Child Reunited

20. Provide for Us, Emblem of the Holy War

21. Trial of the Holy War

22. Trial of the Holy War (Provide for Us)

23. A Goddess and Her Puppets

24. Memories from Red Days

25. Faraway, Eternal Holy Land

26. Faraway, Eternal Holy Land (Flare)

27. Surprise Attack

28. Pinky Promise

29. Good Morning, Divine One

30. Emblems at the Dinner Table

31. Bloom in the Breeze

32. Bloom in the Breeze (Blossom)

33. Firene, Kingdom of Abundance

34. The Bountiful Prince

35. Crisis

36. Care for Us, Emblem of Echoes

37. Trial of Echoes

38. Trial of Echoes (Care for Us)

39. A Beacon of Light Awakens

40. Preparations

41. Spreader of Chaos

42. Spreader of Chaos (Frenzy)

43. Silver-White heart

44. On Day Patrol, Divine One?

45. Friendly Chat

46. Your Journey

47. Scheming

48. Full Bloom in the Breeze

49. Full Bloom in the Breeze (Blossom)

50. A Fight for Peace

51. Enjoy the Evening, Divine One

52. Hiya Papaya!

53. Heal Us, Emblem of Dawn

54. Trial of Dawn

55. Trial of Dawn (Heal Us)

56. Another Day of Training?

57. A Tea Party in Firene

58. Royal Confidence

59. Royal Confidence (Might)

60. Standoff

61. Looming Battle

62. Brodia, Kingdom of Might

63. The Warrior Prince

64. Mighty Governance

65. Rise Up, Emblem of Binding

66. Trial of Binding

67. Trial of Binding (Rise Up)

68. Free Us, Emblem of Genealogy

69. Trial of Genealogy

70. Trial of Genealogy (Free Us)

71. A Warrior's Pride

72. Late-Night Stroll, Divine One?

73. Sentimental Moment

74. Tranquility

75. Clash

76. Unshaken Royal Confidence

77. Unshaken Royal Confidence (Might)

78. Weapons Unleashed

79. Weapons Unleashed (Struggle)

80. Keeper of History

81. Keeper of History (Frenzy)

82. Brodians are Robust Fishers!

83. Good Company in Brodia

84. Tear Streaked (Ice)

85. Elusia, Kingdom of Knowledge

86. A Comtemplative Princess

87. Slithering Cold

88. Enforcer of Knowledge

89. Enforcer of Knowledge (Frenzy)

90. Final Farewell

91. Tragedy

92. Stalward Preparations

93. Fell Dragon Sombron

94. Black-Silver Devastation

95. Chilling Rain

96. Broken Bonds

97. A Pact for Piety

98. Sweep Across, Emblem of Blazing

99. Trial of Blazing

100. Trial of Blazing (Sweep Across)

101. Reignite Us, Emblem of Awakening

102. Trial of Awakening

103. Trial of Awakening (Reignite Us)

104. Dark Shadows

105. A Dragon Who Saves the World

106. Illumination

107. Try Your Hand at Wyvern Riding?

108. Dinner in Elusia

109. Bright Sandstorm

110. Bright Sandstorm (Fiery)

111. Desert Rose

112. Solm, Queendom of Freedom

113. The Free Princess

114. Fight On, Emblem of Radiance

115. Trial of Radiance

116. Trial of Radiance (Fight On)

117. The Sentinels

118. Bright, Bold Sandstorm

119. Bright, Bold Sandstorm (Fiery)

120. Tenacity of Freedom

121. The Fell Dragon's Hounds

122. The Four Hounds

123. The Four Hounds (Frenzy)

124. Teach Us, Emblem of the Academy

125. Trial of the Academy

126. Trial of the Academy (Teach Us)

127. An Everyday Sort of Day

128. Bare Your Fangs, Emblem of Fates

129. Trial of Fates

130. Trial of Fates (Bare Your Fangs)

131. Conferring

132. Restore Calm, Emblem of the Sacred

133. Trial of the Sacred

134. Trial of the Sacred (Restore Calm)

135. Camping in Solm

136. Determined Journey

137. Determined Journey (Flare)

138. Advancing Sounds of Despair

139. The Bell Tolls

140. Falling Wings

141. Falling Petals

142. Dark Gray Feelings

143. Death of the Divine Dragon

144. The Sixth Land

145. Burned Earth of Gradion

146. The Emblems' Miracle

147. Trial of the Pact

148. Trial of the Pact (Connect Us)

149. Dreaming of Family

150. Two Encounters

151. Defective

152. Defective (Frenzy)

153. Hallway of Darkness

154. A Thousand Years Alone

155. Distorted Flash of Light

156. Goddess in Shadow

157. Goddess in Shadow (Frenzy)

158. Thank You... Mother

159. When Life Returns

160. Extinguished Light

161. Last Engage (Prayer-Incantation)

162. Their Journeys

163. Heartfelt Farewell

164. Caring

165. Heed Our Summons

166. Trial of Heroes

167. Trial of Heroes (Heed Our Summons)

168. Dragon's Journey

169. Two Dragons' Hope

170. Salvation and Loss

171. Salvation and Loss (Rebellion)

172. Inconstant One

173. Inconstant One (Frenzy)

174. Recollections

175. Unfulfilled Dreams

176. Awakening from a Brief Slumber

177. Mirrored Engage

178. Fire Emblem Theme (The Fire Emblem)

179. The Journey is Finally...

180. The Journey is Finally Done

181. Fiery Bonds

182. Fiery Bonds (English)

Remember, to listen to this sountrack and everything else included on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online.