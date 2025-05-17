Nintendo is slightly mixing up its box art game for the Switch 2 generation with red cases and artwork that now wraps around the spine of the case.

It seems another look at these cases (via Genki_JPN on social media) has now revealed what you can expect to see on the inside of these cases when you open them up.

Compared to the transparent Switch case, the Switch 2 case is now red on the inside. The size of the cases also appears to be the same dimensions as the original Switch game case.

Here is the inside. Red plastic is slightly clear instead of totally clear like the Switch 1 game cases. Otherwise they are the same as far as I can tell. pic.twitter.com/OA8ajFqmuW May 17, 2025

As you can see, the game manual holder returns in Switch 2 game cases and the game card holder is once again located at the bottom of the case. These new physical cases will arrive next month in stores alongside the release of the Switch 2.

This follows Nintendo sharing a look at the Mario Kart World box art last week in the Nintendo Today! mobile application. You can see this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: