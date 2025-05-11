Nintendo's new Mario Kart World game arrives on the Switch 2 next month and if you're planning on getting a physical copy, this is what you can expect when you flip over the back of the box art.

The Japanese firm shared this new 3D overview in the latest update on its Nintendo Today! mobile app.

As you can see "a world of racing awaits" along with 24 player races, the new knockout mode, a free-roam open world to explore, and you can even add to the experience with a Joy-Con 2 wheel accessory.

You can also see the new spine on Switch 2 box arts - where the artwork wraps around the case.

First look at the Mario Kart World case showing the back, spine art, and front (pieced together from the Nintendo Today app) — Nintendeal (@nintendeal.com) 2025-05-10T20:35:06.052Z





Spine art is back, baby! Mario Kart Worlds - Switch 2 case 360°Spine art is back, baby! pic.twitter.com/cb71kruErQ May 10, 2025

If you want to see this box art in all its glory yourself, you can download the Nintendo Today! mobile app on Android and iOS devices.

Nintendo has also shared different versions of the box art (from Japan, North America and Europe), so you'll be able to see some subtle differences between each one.