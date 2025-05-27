Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time's Switch 2 release date has been shared by Level-5 — and it's very, very soon. As in, the new console's launch day of 5th June 2025.

Now, a bunch of you may already be playing the game on Switch — it only just launched on 21st May, after all. But fear not, you'll be able to upgrade your Switch version to the Switch 2 version for USD $2.59 / EUR €2.27 (or your regional equivalent).

If you've been holding off for the Switch 2 release, according to Level-5, the price is essentially the same as the Switch 1 + upgrade path version — USD $62.58 / EUR €62.26. We’ll let you know when the eShop page goes live.

The game has been a roaring success since its release, and the Switch 2 version looks to be cleaning up a lot of the small issues we have with the current Switch 1 release. Level-5 has detailed what the Switch 2 Edition on its website, along with a couple of comparison shots:

● Reduced Load Times:

Enjoy smoother scene transitions and faster game launches for a seamless experience. ● Improved Graphics and Frame Rate:

Visuals are more beautiful and animations more fluid than before.

The Switch 2 Edition will also work on Switch 1, but Level-5 specifies that "features and performance will be in line with the Nintendo Switch version.​" So... it's just reading the Switch 1 version, right?

We're still working hard on our review of the Switch version of the game, so keep an eye out for that. But we already have free DLC confirmed for Fantasy Life i, and the game has recently passed 500,000 sales.

Will you be upgrading Fantasy Life i when the Switch 2 launches? Let us know in the comments.