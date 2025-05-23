Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has completely consumed many people's free time over the past week. The game officially launched on Switch on 21st May, but with an early access period on other consoles kicking things off on the 18th, player counts have been high and word-of-mouth has been incredibly strong. And Level-5 has responded, in kind, by announcing some free DLC.

Spotted by RPG Site, Level-5 will be releasing DLC "due to popular demand" for the cost of absolutely nothing. While we know little about the DLC, including when it will be released, President and CEO Akihiro Hino has confirmed that new recipes, the ability to wield high-rarity weapons, and new content to "update the world" is coming.

Now, in reality, this DLC was probably already in the pipeline, but public reaction to the game has likely prompted an earlier announcement. Which is great! Particularly given concerns around the game prior to release.

Footage on Switch wasn't exactly looking sparkling early on, and news that the development team had to restructure and rework much after lead producer Keiji Inafune — best known for his work on Mega Man — left the company during development. But it appears that things are looking extremely bright for the game.

Plus, from what we've played so far, we're having a great time with Fantasy Life i. Check back for our review soon, and if you're on the fence, check out our video to see just how the game runs on Switch.

How are you finding Fantasy Life i? What do you want to see from the upcoming free DLC? Let us know in the comments.