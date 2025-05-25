Switch 2 is going to be packing a lot more horsepower under the hood and it's already attracted certain third-party franchises from Electronic Arts that have been skipping Nintendo platforms for years. With this in mind, Codemasters is considering if the new hybrid system could be a "good fit" for its Formula One series.

Speaking to the sim racing website Traxion recently, F1 25's creative director Gavin Cooper mentioned how his team needs "some smart people" to first look at the new Nintendo system and see what it "can actually do and whether it's actually a good fit" for the F1 video game experience.

At the moment, the UK developer has nothing to announce or reveal, but there'll "certainly" be conversations internally:

“We’ll certainly be having those conversations internally, but there’s nothing we can talk about at this point.”

Codemasters previously released GRID Autosport on the Switch eShop in 2019 and it was generally well received, even though it was missing the multiplayer component on release. This was eventually added as a free update.

As for the Formula One games, the last title on a Nintendo platform was the kart spin-off F1 Race Stars Powered Up Edition during the Wii U generation.

Codemasters was acquired by EA in 2021 – with the third-party giant scooping up not only GRID and F1, but also franchises like DIRT and Project CARS. EA has already announced it's bringing the next EA FC and Madden games to Switch 2.