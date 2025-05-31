Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Sega launched a new brand campaign recently which plans to dedicate an entire year to Sonic the Hedgehog's trademark characteristics of "speed and attitude". As part of this, there'll be all sorts of racing-inspired partnerships and the latest one is now live.

Sonic has teamed up with Gameloft's free-to-play racer Asphalt Legends Unite (formerly known as Asphalt 9: Legends), which is available on the Switch eShop as a free download.

In this new collab, which brings the Sonic universe to the arcade racing series, you'll participate in an all-new "Collector Mode" where you race around the track – collecting iconic gold rings and then cashing them in for limited-time vehicle decals.

Sonic the Hedgehog - SSC Ultimate Aero TT

Tails - Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

Knuckles - Apex AP-0

Shadow - Nissan GTR Neon

Amy – Lamborghini Revuelto

Dr. Eggman - Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series

Chao - DS e-Tense

There'll also be an all-new Boss Mode each week where you can challenge one of the above Sonic-inspired vehicles in one-on-one races which gradually get more difficult. And you'll even be treated to a "multitude of iconic songs" and familiar sound effects, including the legendary 'stage complete' Sonic jingle.

This limited-time Sonic the Hedgehog event will run from now until 26th June 2025, if you do want to check it out.