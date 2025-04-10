Last week, Nintendo confirmed The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker would be sailing onto the Switch 2 as part of the GameCube library at launch.

If you're worried this might rule out the Wii U HD version of the game making a return one day, it seems there's still hope. Tim Gettys of Kinda Funny Games spoke to Nintendo of America's senior vice president of product development Nate Bihldorff and was informed "all options are [still] on the table".

Here's what he had to say (via VGC):

I also got to sit down with Nate… and got to ask a whole bunch of questions, and in typical Nintendo fashion we didn’t get too many answers.

But I did ask if having The Wind Waker on Nintendo Switch Online precludes it from the Switch 2 getting the actual Wii U port at some point, and he was very quick to say ‘no, all options are on the table’.

So there you go - there's still a chance we might get this game in some other way or form as a standalone release later down the line. Gettys also acknowledges how there are already "examples of games" available on Switch Online that you can obtain in other ways:

Obviously nothing’s confirmed one way or another, but there are many examples of games that are on Nintendo Switch Online and you can get them in a different way, whether it’s a remake, or the same port version or whatever it is...but essentially it was ‘never say never’.

Zelda: Wind Waker will be joined by Soul Calibur II and F-Zero GX when the GameCube library is added to the Switch 2's Expansion Pack tier at launch. Nintendo has also announced it's releasing a wireless version of the GameCube controller.