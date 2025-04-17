Watch along live with the lovely Felix from our video team here, or SCROLL DOWN FOR THE STANDARD STREAM AND OUR LIVE BLOG!

Gosh, just how many Directs are we actually getting this year? Nintendo's Mario Kart World Direct marks the third in as little as one month, but y'know what, we'll take it.

We already know quite a lot about Mario Kart World, which is scheduled to launch on day one with the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025. It'll be open world this time, with the Grand Prix Mode stitching together four tracks located within the environment. Players will need to race one another not just on the course itself, but in the intersecting roads in between.

Similarly, the Knockout Mode sees racers tear across the environment from one side of the map to the other, with checkpoints eliminating those found at the back of the pack until just one winner remains.

We're expecting to see more characters in this Direct, more modes, and perhaps even brand new ways of traversal. This writer is particularly convinced that Rainbow Road will be accessed via aircraft, with players tearing up a runway on the ground before launching into the air. Still, it's all up in the air, as they say (chortle!).

For now, grab your favourite beverage and snack, settle in, and let's enjoy the Direct together at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 11pm AET.

Alternatively, if you'd like to watch the lovely Felix react to the announcements in real-time, we've included the relevant livestream at the top of the page, and he'll be live an hour before the Direct for some fun and games. Enjoy!