With the Pokémon Trading Card Game being at the height of popularity right now, you'd think that most Pocket Monsters regularly get new cards. Well, that's not been the case for a certain baby Pokémon first introduced in Pokémon Diamond & Pearl. But that's about to change in the next expansion, coming later this month (thanks VGC)

Chingling, the baby form of Chimecho, hasn't featured on a Pokémon card a since 2009. In fact, since its debut in 2007, it's only ever featured on three cards. Talk about unloved!

But in The Glory of Team Rocket, Chingling is getting its chance to shine in a rather adorable new card design. Finally, the little guy has a chance — even if it's in Team Rocket's team. This guy could never be evil. We won't take it.

The Glory of Team Rocket launches in Japan on 18th April 2025, and from what we can tell, these new Team Rocket cards will be mixed in with the Destined Rivals, which is coming out on 30th May 2025. So we assume that Chingling is also tagging along for the ride. Let's hope people don't start reselling the baby bell 'mon for exuberant amounts of money online...

The Pokémon Trading Card Game's popularity right now is thanks in part to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, but also just the rising value of the cards themselves. Unfortunately, poor new expansion launches and card shortages have caused problems for collectors and players.

