The Pokémon Trading Card Game is currently booming and this trend looks set to continue with the reveal of the new set.

It marks the return of the fictional crime organisation Team Rocket and is officially titled 'The Glory of Team Rocket'. It will be coming to Japan on 18th April 2025 and will include 98 standard cards with additional secret cards. In the initial reveal, cards like Meowth, Mewtwo ex, Persian ex, and Giovanni were shown.

Locally, things will be a little different, with the Team Rocket cards getting mixed in with the Heat Wave Arena expansion as part of the upcoming 'Destined Rivals' set - arriving on 30th May 2025. Here are some of The Glory of Team Rocket cards to be shown so far:

You can see more of The Glory of Team Rocket set on the Pokémon Trading Card Game's official Japanese website.

In some other trading card game news, the mobile title Pokémon Trading Card Pocket has just revealed its upcoming booster set 'Shining Revelry', due to arrive next week on 27th March 2025 and featuring over 110 cards including Shiny Pokémon.

"Uniquely colored Shiny Pokémon are debuting alongside Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region. Shining Revelry features over 110 cards including exciting Pokémon ex, new Trainers, and a gorgeous immersive card ready to pull you into the wondrous world of Pokémon."