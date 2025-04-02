After a couple of disastrous launches for recent Trading Card Game expansions, The Pokémon Company released a statement last week stating that it is "actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity". We read the promise with a raised eyebrow — it was nearly identical to one TPC released in January, after all — but one week later, it looks like the pledge might be coming to fruition.

As spotted by VGC, select restocks of highly sought-after sets have started cropping up online, with Prismatic Evolutions and 151 products reappearing through select North American retailers.

To be clear, it's not the full range of products for each of these expansions, but it's a start. For Prismatic Evolutions, the GameStop website states that the set's Elite Trainer Box and Tech Sticker Collection will be getting restocked on 10th May, with the Super Premium Collection, Binder Collection and Accessory Pouch Special Collection coming later in the month.

2023's 151 set, on the other hand, will seemingly have its Zapdos ex Collection restocked on 24th May, bundling together four 151 booster packs and a couple of foil promo cards.

The GameStop site specifies that the restocks "will drop exclusively in stores" on the above release dates, though it gives no indication of which stores they will be landing in. Ugh. Fortunately, it looks like the reprints will be broadening their horizons past the NA storefront. A brief look at Amazon shows select ETBs back up for sale, and we can only imagine that more stores will follow suit if/when TPC decides to keep the reprints coming.

Prismatic Evolutions sold out worldwide earlier this year thanks to a booming resale market for its collection of special Eevee cards, while 151 has become one of the more popular sets in recent memory thanks to its display of nostalgia-inducing Gen I 'mon.

These upcoming restocks are far from the ultimate middle finger to scalpers who bought up huge swathes of the initial launch, but it'll hopefully give some collectors the chance to get another shot at picking up the sets. We're sure that people will behave totally normally at the in-store launch. Yep, definitely.