After a series of pretty disastrous launches for Trading Card Game expansions, The Pokémon Company has today issued a statement outlining its approach to releasing sets moving forward. The problem is, we've heard it all before. Like, almost word for word (thanks, Kotaku).

The upcoming Destined Rivals expansion has been the latest set in the firing line, after a woeful launch left hopeful buyers sitting in queues for hours while scalpers listed their pre-orders online with beefed-up prices. TPC broke its silence on this release a few days back, stating it "will continue to explore measures that help create the best possible experience for Pokémon Center customers," and now it has released another statement on the official Pokémon website (shared to BlueSky by Serebii's Joe Merrick), acknowledging the difficult launches.

"We are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity," the statement reads, confirming that "reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible".

The Pokémon Company International have put out a statement about the Pokémon TCG situation — Joe Merrick (@joemerrick.bsky.social) 2025-03-27T15:34:15.063Z

It would all sound pretty promising if it wasn't a near-exact replica of what TPC said back in January when it faced stock issues with its Prismatic Evolutions launch. In a statement released to Kotaku two months ago, TPC said it was "actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible," claiming that "reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible to help ensure more fans receive opportunities to access Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions". Does that ring any bells?

There's even more crossover between the two statements besides, with both opening to a near-identical introduction and each containing the line, "We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans". Yeah, tell us about it.

Now, we know that not every statement can be unique, and it's promising to know that TPC's stance on the issue hasn't changed, but the copy-and-paste job here feels a little sly — particularly when the issue still clearly persists.

Here's hoping that The Pokémon Company follows through on its promise this time and that we actually see some stock increases to combat the booming demand. If not, expect to see this statement wheeled out again in a couple of months.