Remember in 2020 when the spoon-bending magician Uri Geller publicly apologised for getting Kadabra banned from the Pokémon Trading Card Game and asked Nintendo to bring it back? Well, it seems like it could finally be happening.

According to a story on PokeBeach, a new "sell sheet" for the "Pokémon Card 151" set mentions how the original 151 Pokémon will feature. An "Alakazam ex" card is also named in the set. Geller has shared the following voice message with the source in response to this news - admitting he "was a fool" to sue when Kadabra was "basically a tribute". Here's exactly what he had to say:

“Hi my dear friends. I am pleased Pokemon fans are excited to see Kadabra return to the card game. Look, I want to thank the Pokemon fans who reached out to me over the last [few] years. Including the ones from PokeBeach, who kept contacting me nonstop. So basically, it was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I love you all. And I admit, totally open and honest. I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. [Kadabra] was basically a tribute to Uri Geller. But it’s back now. Forgive me. I love you all. Much love and energy.”

If you're not familiar with Geller's Pokémon history, back in 2000 he tried to sue Nintendo for £60 million - claiming Kadabra was an unauthorised and "evil" parody of himself. Then in 2020, he had a change of heart - and went to the extent of sending a letter to the chairman of Nintendo, giving the company permission to relaunch Kadabra. Kadabra was last seen in the Skyridge set, dating back to 2002.