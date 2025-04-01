Nintendo's latest batch of Switch Online icons has gone live and this wave is all about the pink puffball Kirby.

It includes not only icons from the NES title Kirby's Adventure but also ones based on GBA release Kirby & The Amazing Mirror. As usual, they'll set you back 10 Platinum Points each with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

Here's a look at what's on offer (via the Switch subreddit). As you can see, there are various Kirby poses, Meta Knight and King Dedede.

The latest batch of icons are available until 5th May 2025. It follows on from Nintendo adding part of the Kirby and the Forgotten Land soundtrack to the Nintendo Music service last week.

And if you're wondering, these titles can be accessed on Switch Online and the Expansion Pack service with an active subscription.