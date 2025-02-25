The developer behind the likes of Kirby's Epic Yarn and Princess Peach: Showtime!, Good-Feel, appears to be hiring for multiple positions.

As highlighted on the studio's recruitment site, Good-Feel is currently after new employees in the Planning, Designing, Programming, Web Design and Project Management departments in the Tokyo head office, and a handful of similar roles in the Osaka office. While no specific game titles are mentioned in the job summaries (no surprises there), the sheer number of open roles has us thinking that the dev must have a project or two on the cards — c'moooon 'Kirby's Epic Yard HD'...

Salaries for all of the above aren't specified on the site, with the offers claiming that the employee's pay will be decided based on age, experience, ability etc., though proficiency in Japanese is required for certain roles. There also isn't a set closing date for applications, with the site claiming (via Google Translate) that "Recruitment will end as soon as the recruitment quota for each position is reached".

Oh, and there are also a bunch of graduate roles now open at the company for those who have just left university, college, or school.

The exciting part about all of this is that we don't know what's next on the books for Good-Feel. The company has been a good pal of Nintendo since the mid-2000s, working on the likes of Wario Land: Shake It!, Yoshi's Woolly World, a selection of StreetPass games and the aforementioned Kirby and Peach titles. The last we saw from the team out West was 2024's Goemon-style platformer BAKERU (which released a year earlier in Japan).

All this is to say, the studio is clearly working on something, and we can only assume that something will be Switch 2-bound. Hey, if you've got the experience (and live in Japan) why not shoot your shot?