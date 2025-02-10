Before Kirby and the Forgotten Land swooped in with its excellent 3D take on the classic Kirby formula, Kirby: Planet Robobot for 3DS was widely regarded as the best entry in the series.

Now, according to reliable leaker Nate the Hate, the 2016 platformer may be getting a similar treatment to Luigi's Mansion 2 HD with an upcoming port on Switch.

Correct. Planet Robobot will find its way to Switch. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) February 9, 2025

It seems like a fairly safe bet given that Nintendo will largely be shifting its focus over to the Switch 2 from April onwards. Planet Robobot does sound like a pretty good fit for the Switch, and indeed a good way for fans to pass the time in the coming months. That said, we'd recommend treating this as nothing more than a rumour for the time.

Nate the Hate recently correctly predicted the date on which the Nintendo Switch 2 would be officially revealed (16th January, by the way – yeah, it still only feels like yesterday). He also claimed that Xbox's Halo: The Master Chief Collection would be making its way to the Switch 2 following its eventual launch.