After many, many years of waiting, we finally have a little more information about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Samus' next hotly-anticipated adventure will arrive on both Switch and Switch 2 at some point this year, the latter version boasting improved visuals and access to the upcoming console's Mouse Mode for precise aiming.

At the recent Switch 2 hands-on event in London, we were keen to put this new control scheme to the test, namely, working out how easy it is to transition from 'standard' analogue stick inputs to Mouse Mode. After going hands-on with an early section of Metroid Prime 4, we're pleased to report that swapping between the two is seamless.

As you'll see in the following post from the Nintendo Life TikTok, switching between the two control schemes on Switch 2 is as simple as putting down/picking up the right Joy-Con. The game automatically swaps your aiming preference on the fly, so you can navigate Viewros with one set of inputs, before seamlessly switching to another for combat encounters. Sweet!

Obviously, no such control swapping will be available on the 'Switch 1' version of the game, but those with the older hardware will still have access to the full experience otherwise.

In our hands-on coverage of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, we called Samus's upcoming adventure "a stunning-looking game on Switch 2," one that truly "makes the case for Nintendo's more powerful successor". Gosh, we're excited to play more later this year.