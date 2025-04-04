Nintendo has already revealed the GameCube app for Switch 2 will be getting an optional CRT filter, but it won't be alone.

The company's official website has also confirmed there are "new features" to look forward to on the Nintendo 64 app and included is a "new CRT filter" to add "a retro feel to your games".

In addition to this is button remapping for each game's controls, and to top it off Nintendo is adding a Rewind feature (as seen in existing apps) - allowing you to "turn back time and undo a mistake" in N64 titles.

Once again, these additional features have been specifically mentioned for the Nintendo 64 app on the Switch 2.