Perhaps one of the most exciting games we've seen announced for the Switch 2 so far is Mouse Work, which makes full use of the Joy-Con 2's mouse-like capabilities across a variety of minigames.

Surprisingly, the talented team at Nitro (Shovel Knight Dig, Bomb Chicken) don't even have a Switch 2 development kit yet. So how exactly were they able to make this Switch 2 game without it? Well, it's not the prettiest, but this "Frankenstein" alternative was enough to make things work.

In the same post on social media, the team has also put the call out for a development kit:

Retweets appreciated!#mousework pic.twitter.com/VpdcqknLWu How do you make a game for Switch 2 if you don’t have a dev kit yet? Behold our Frankenstein Joy-Con 2 alternative! @NintendoEurope @NintendoUK we would love to have a dev kit - pretty please?Retweets appreciated! #switch2 April 10, 2025

There's no specific launch date for Mouse Work on the Switch 2 just yet, but Nitrome has mentioned how it's targeting the game's launch window, with the launch of the Switch 2 taking place on 5th June 2025. So hopefully it will show up not long after this.

The initial trailer for this game showcased a bunch of almost WarioWare-like minigames, but obviously the entire focus is on the mouse-like controls. There is also seemingly inspiration from games like Pico Park and Part Time UFO. Nitrome has already teased it will be revealing more jobs (aka minigames) soon.