The Switch 2 generation is upon us and Nintendo has been updating all sorts of things including its Parental Controls video animation featuring Bowser Jr and his Dad.

This new video is quite the facelift - with Bowser's Switch swapped out for a brand-new Switch 2 (yes, he's already playing it) and Mario Kart World now featured in all of the gameplay footage. And noticably Bowser has updated his Peach wallpaper...to another photo of Princess Peach.

You can see what this new video looks like alongside the old one below (thanks, IGN):

Bowser updated his Princess Peach phone wallpaper and Bowser Jr. has a Switch 2 in the new Parental Controls video! pic.twitter.com/6tGWQlp6MQ April 3, 2025

Earlier this week, Nintendo also revealed how the Parental Controls app can be used to help children "safely" enjoy the new GameChat feature.

This then allows parents to approve friends, manage their child's video chat access, and various other settings on the Switch 2. You can see the full video of this below:

GameChat can also be paired up with the new camera accessory and is included with any Nintendo Switch Online membership. On top of this, Nintendo has announced a special limited-time offer for GameChat: