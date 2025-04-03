We were slightly mixed on the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera when it was revealed in yesterday's GameChat rundown. Sure, it's a neat little curio and we're sure it will lead to some fun times, but there's no denying that it looks a little... Kinect-y.

Well, all of those fears are now banished as we've seen that accessory manufacturer HORI is making an official Piranha Plant-inspired design for the camera. Folks, it's adorable (thanks for the heads up, VGC).

Now, neither the Split Pad studio nor Nintendo has officially lifted the lid on this design just yet, but the alternate model popped up on the German online store Media Markt — we assume it was accidentally published early — with a €39.99 price tag and a 5th June launch date.

Looking at the images, the camera works via a USB-C attachment between the Piranha Plant's neck (stem?) and plant pot. The camera angle can be adjusted by bending the neck, or it can be shut off completely by closing the plant's mouth. Now come on, that's cool!

We don't know for sure how the HORI camera will match up against Nintendo's official offering, resolution-wise, but at €20 cheaper, we'd be surprised if there wasn't some kind of drop-off. That said, when the camera looks as cute as this little guy, who cares about quality?