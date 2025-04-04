Nintendo's technical specs chart for the Switch 2 officially confirms the system is powered by a "custom processor made by Nvidia". Now, in an update, Team Green has shared some insight - claiming the new hybrid system has "10x the graphics performance" of the original Switch.

It elaborates on the power of Nintendo's new hardware in a blog post - explaining how the custom processor features an Nvidia GPU with "dedicated RT cores and Tensor Cores" for "stunning visuals and AI-driven enhancements".

The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds. Tensor Cores power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality. Tensor Cores also enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming.

Nvidia reiterates how the new console "enables up to 4K gaming in TV mode and up to 120 frames per second at 1080p in handheld mode". Along with this is HDR support and AI upscaling - for "sharp visuals and smooth gameplay".

Nvidia further notes "efficient" power consumption, how RT Cores enhance in-game realism with "dynamic lighting and natural reflections", and how VRR (via Nvidia G-Sync in handheld mode) ensures an "ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay" experience.

It sure sounds promising, so it will be interesting to see how games like Cyberpunk 2077 perform when Switch 2 launches.