It's funny, even though CD Projekt Red has given the Switch some love in the past, it's safe to say almost none of us had Cyberpunk 2077 on our Switch 2 bingo cards, let alone the 'Ultimate Edition'. That's not to say we don't want it, quite the opposite! We just never honestly envisioned a world where this graphically taxing shooter could run on Nintendo hardware...at least competently.
It's safe to assume everyone remembers the trainwreck of a launch the game had on PS4 and Xbox One back in 2020 — the buggy character models, missing textures, game-breaking glitches and the like — but things have truly changed. Now, nearly five years after that disastrous release, the developers have not only managed to rebuild the game on other platforms (and put out an incredibly striking anime with Studio Trigger), they've found a way to bring the game to Nintendo's newest console. This may not necessarily be a visual masterpiece, but it's an example from the Witcher devs that proves anything is possible on Switch 2.
Night City is a place to get lost in, stroll through a few neon-lit puddles, and see what you can get up to. During our brief 15-minute demo, we did our best to lap it all up.
It was truly surprising to see how vibrant the world is; neon illuminates anything and everything. While the detail in the environments can get a little muddy in motion, everything looks sharp when you stop and stare. The character models have a shocking amount of detail (although at this stage we were unable to confirm exactly how anatomically customisable they are on Switch 2), and the motion-captured animations didn't seem to lose much in the jump to the new system, either.
Combat is another thing altogether. While I've not spent much time with Cyberpunk on other platforms, I gathered my bearings and made do with the assault rifle and pistol I was given. I was tasked with breaking into a compound full of thugs, and did my best to take them out one by one while avoiding their onslaught of lead pesticides.
With every bullet I took, my player character's vision blurred and glitched out and even though I found this a tad bit distracting, I still found it incredibly satisfying staring down the sights, locking in on enemies and defending no matter the risk.
Even though many years have passed and the game has seen improvements over the initial release, Cyberpunk still seems to have some 'natural' jank to it. I clocked a few thugs across the head with a massive hammer that I found in my inventory, and they instantly dropped dead in the most unnatural Yamcha-like pose we've ever seen. Not really a rag doll either, more like a stiff skeleton, as if rigor mortis had instantly set in.
Then, after a seated bout of dialogue with an NPC, my character got stuck behind a chair and I had to jump out and over it, really breaking the immersion factor and getting a chuckle out of me.
Frame-rate-wise, we couldn't get official word, although we heard 40fps whispered around the demo halls. We'll have to wait for a tech breakdown on this one, but definitely don't go expecting a 1080p120 option on this one.
All that being said, we're still utterly shocked Cyberpunk is coming to Switch 2, on launch day for that matter! This feels like a Witcher 3 moment all over again. An astoundingly impressive game when played on powerful hardware, now made possible on a platform that can theoretically fit in your pocket. I'm expecting to have a lot of sleepless nights in the city when this hits Switch 2 in just a few short months.
As I mentioned in another article, I did expect it. In fact, I skipped the Series X version for that reason.
Hope this paves the way for witcher 4.
That being said this has the potential to be great for Nintendo only gamers or Nintendo preferred (me) gamers.
@IronMan30 smart. I caved because I got the series x version for 5 dollars at best buy. But it is still in the shrinkwrap. Depending on reviews I will likely buy the S2 version to actually play it.
I'm gonna need to see just how well it performs but I'm quite prepared to double dip on Switch 2.
I own the game on Xbox, and Steam. Still have yet to play it, but will def get the Switch 2 version. Absolutely loved Witcher 3, and could get lost in CDPR games for hours.
Wait, how big are your pockets!?!?
Jokes aside, I’m very excited for this.
Five years ago ha ha ha no but seriously wait
I'm still impressed it's coming to Switch 2.
NL should do a poll:
How many people here game on 120hz tvs that support 40fps?
I know the 40 will work well on the Switch 2 screen, seems Nintendo spent the money on that, but I think tvs that support it are a newish thing. My 3yo $1,000 TV does not, just 30 or 60 for me.😩
You clearly haven't played the game since launch. While the penchant of developers fixing the barn doors after the horses have already escaped is frustrating, Cyberpunk 2077 is a much better game now than 5 years ago. CDProjektRed have done fantastic job in fixing the game.
I've played it on PS4, PS5, and steamdeck, so I guess this is gonna be close to the Steamdeck variation and I will Quadruple dip with this game! I enjoyed every minute of playing this game and look forward to another foray into Night City and I didn't play the DLC at all, in the hopes that this would come to Switch 2... I am not disappointed in that decision. Hope it does well and brings more people to 'The City' to enjoy all it has to offer.
The fact that they chose to have the game playable on a 64GB Switch 2 card says a whole lot about CD Project Red.
Just give me an upgrade patch for THE WITCHER 3. I have CyberPunk on my PS5 and don't see me jumping over to the S2 version.
"but definitely don't go expecting a 1080p120 option on this one"
1080p120 can go lick a Switch card. Anything to report on more pragmatic features like motion controls, perchance? The Direct snippet doesn't seem to elaborate on that.
@Ryu_Niiyama nice. I skipped a few third-party games knowing Switch 2 would get some of them that I wanted.
I did! Me. I had Cyberpunk on my bingo card!
@IronMan30 I was also expecting/hoping for this and I’m glad it paid off. This is a game I was very very interested in and apparently they’ve done a great job fixing it up post release.
@rjejr I have a LG TV from 2009 that has 120hz. As I mentioned on another article, you have to really research TVs now because manufacturers lie (cough) I mean, "Market the facts in a less than idea way" (cough) by saying 60hz are "Magic Motion 120hz" or some other bs. I recommend anyone that is buying a TV, look for the 120hz. I bought it because I am huge into film, and 24fps divides evenly into 120, whereas it won't 60. So to me, 40fps is fine.
@Pandaman I hate it Alan. Please make time stop.
It's mind-boggling that anyone could be happy with a five-year-old game being a poorer experience on the state-of-the-art Nintendo.
It's one of the most powerful games at the moment (and a fantastic one). Includes the DLC. Everything is on the card. It looks at 1080 on portable.
And it costs 70 bucks, instead of 90.
Now THIS is how things should be done.
@Maulbert - Sure, but did you want me to not mention the janky moments I had in the Switch 2 demo I played? I’m not looking to rag on the game or the developers, far from it! I’m just reporting on what I played.
@r0mer0 A five year old game that is more powerful than most games that have been released in the last five years lol.
i would like to see witcher 3 getting upgrade visual like current PS5 / PC on switch 2
@the_beaver Yes, the game requires powerful hardware. Weird that Nintendo would put something like that on the floor when the selling point for the new system is its performance boost. It's as if they're saying, "Look, it's so powerful that it can run this flagship game almost well".
@r0mer0 Is it not running well on Switch 2?? Never heard that.
easy skip for me - witcher 3 didnt exactly blow me away, and I cant sell it since its digital lol.
I do own the PS4 version, I brought it later in a sale and after some patches. It still ran quite badly with lots of glitches, but also I just didn't find the game very interesting or compelling. Not a Switch 2 seller for me personally even if runs better. The From Software game has me interested though.
@Ryu_Niiyama The Witcher 4 on switch 3, perhaps?
@SoIDecidedTo Thanks. I did a lot of research buying a big new TV, 2-3yrs maybe, they ain't cheap, even by Switch 2 standards.🤑 My old TV was fine, but 1080p and a decade old. But it was fine for Switch and PS4. Then PS5 came out so I wanted 4k. But my wife did not. Every house, store, bar, waiting room we went into she immediately said "Oh I hate that. We are NOT getting a 4k TV." And I kind of agreed w/ her. The soap ooera effect is very noticeable and horrible. I have to agree w/ Tom Cruise on that. So most of my research was spent on turning that off. I still think there are tvs were they hide it away.😝
I did look at VRR, and HDR standards, a new one every year, 6, 8, 10, Dolby, and HDMI, and of course size and price. Price was a hard cap, size won out over VRR. I figure I can barely tell 30 vs 60 so what's 40 going to add? But every once in awhile Action Smoothing turns itself on, maybe when the TV autoupdates, and it is SO BAD. Glad I can 1 click quick turn it off before my wife starts yelling about it. So I think I made the right choice. 😁
Switch 2. The home of last gen games
2 hours handheld, gonna wait a improvement ver.
Just watched a video. Jeezus! It looks gorgeous. Ok, I'm sure you are going to get people that will be saying it's inferior to XBox X or a super capable PC they have. That if they want to play it they'll play it on those. But, if you just have a Switch 2 I reckon we will be perfectly happy with this. Man, Day one for me. Cannot wait.
This was on my wishlist for Switch 2 games and was relatively confident about t would happen eventually, but not launch day. Wonder if it’s Saber that handled the port - I hope they’ve got dev kits at least
@the_beaver Oh, it will run well, Witcher 3 showed it can be done. But will it look good? I'm not that interested in the graphical fidelity of games, I still prefer Xenoblade Chronicles on the Wii to the look of the Switch port. But I can't help but notice that all the ports announced for Switch 2 so far still look significantly worse than they did on other systems years ago.
Really cool to see CP2077 on Switch, definitely shows a big leap forward in the hardware and maybe indicates that the S2 out performs the PS4 which doesn't have this version.
I'm looking forward to the comparisons with the Steamdeck because other than the obvious Nintendo games the two libraries are going to have quite a few similar big titles and that makes them an interesting comparison point.
I'm assuming DLSS is doing a lot of heavy lifting on S2 and I wonder what the performance will be in real life.
Too bad it’s not very good
