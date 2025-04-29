As we've discovered in recent weeks, multiple third-party Switch 2 games will be sold as "Game-Key Cards". Nintendo explains on its website how these cards are "different" from regular physical game cards as they don't contain the full game and act as a 'key' to download the title onto your system via the internet.

While many collectors were hoping dedicated physical distributors might step in and save the day, this doesn't appear to be the case for the upcoming Atlus release.

Limited Run Games has just announced it's helping Atlus and Sega distribute a Collector's Edition of RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army and according to a notice on its website, the Switch 2 Collector's Edition of this title includes a game-key card.

Unsurprisingly, this hasn't gone down well online - as for $249.99 USD the Collector's Edition comes packaged with everything but a proper physical copy of the game. This announcement follows Atlus last week confirming the standard physical copy of Raidou Remastered for Switch 2 would be a game-key card release.

Limited Run notes on the Raidou Remastered Collector's Edition store page that it is "not a part of the Limited Run Games Collection" and "is not a numbered release", which means the distributor could take a different approach to other releases in the future, depending on the partners it's working with.